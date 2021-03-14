Let's go green! Send us your St Patrick's day photos!

For the second year in a row, we will have to do without a St Patrick's Day parade. But don't worry - you can still don your shamrock or green-themed outfits or send us photos from years gone by via email to offalypictures@gmail.com for inclusion in both the Midland and Tullamore Tribune and also our website www.offalyexpress.ie. You can also PM through our Facebook pages.

Please remember to include your name, where you are living, and if it's a photo from previous years, please let us know what year and what parade, if possible.

You can also include a little message wishing your friends and family a Happy St Patrick's Day!

Can't wait to see what you send us.