Tullamore train station set for major improvement works

Tullamore Train Station is one off 22 stations across the country that is set for upgrade works.

Iarnród Éireann has announced a programme of investment in lift and escalator replacements and upgrades which it says will benefit passengers of reduced mobility. Two further stations seeing the introduction of new lift facilities being designed and planned.

Tullamore will see the current lift replaced with a new heavy duty stainless steel electric traction lift. The work is expected to take seven weeks to complete from commencement.

Iarnród Éireann says the upgrade of lifts in train stations is a key step towards making public transport accessible for all. Lifts which are out of service can significantly impact the ability of persons with reduced mobility to access services.

The news has been welcomes by Senator Pippa Hacket.

“It’s really good news that Tullamore railway station is to get a new lift before the end of the year. Rail travel should be accessible to all and it’s important to have good function lifts for people with disability, for the elderly, and for any passenger trying to make their way with heavy luggage or a young child in a buggy. Tullamore station is to get a new heavy duty stainless steel electric traction lift which will make travel more user-friendly in the future,” she said.

Cllr Mark Hackett also welcomed the news saying, "people who need to use a lift need the assurance that the lift is functional, so this is a really welcome investment in Tullamore Train Station"