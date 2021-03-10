Covid-19 cases on the increase again in Offaly today

Covid-19 cases are on the increase again in Offaly today after falling in recent days.

Latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show that there were 31 new cases in Offaly today compared to just ten yesterday.

As of midnight, Tuesday, March 9, the HPSC has been notified of 631 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 224,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 247 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Fourteen of these deaths occurred in March, 18 occurred in February and 15 occurred in January. There has now been a total of 4,499 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 370 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU. 31 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 7, 150,247 people have received their second dose of the vaccine with 375,521 having received the first dose.