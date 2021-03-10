HSE announces change of location for Offaly vaccination centre

The HSE has announced that it has changed the location for the Covid-19 Offaly vaccination centre in Offaly.

Originally planned for the Offaly GAA Faithful Fields Facility in Kilcormac, the vaccination centre will now be in Tullamore.

The HSE has announced that it will be located in the Tullamore Court Hotel.

Following a detailed suitability review of the proposed locations announced by the Minister for Health, HSE Estates visited locations in Offaly to undertake a suitability assessment, evaluating each against the following criteria:

· Availability duration;

· Internal Space Layout

· Staff Welfare Facilities

· Car parking & Access/Egress to site

· Accessibility/Transport Links

· Cost

Work will now commence on setting up the centre at the Tullamore Court Hotel which will come on stream as needed and once there a dedicated workforce and available vaccine.

The HSE would like to thank those locations who have engaged with this process to date.

There is a total of five vaccination centres identified for the Midlands Area with a capacity of between 10 -50 vaccination bays.

The HSE have administered well over half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – that’s 10.3 doses administered per 100 of our population.