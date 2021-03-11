Sweet new offering from Offaly Bar & Restaurant just in time for Mother's Day

This Sunday and just in time for Mother’s Day, Maunsell’s Bar & Restaurant in Tullamore is launching a brand new ‘Afternoon Tea’ package. From savoury sandwiches such as roast beef with horseradish sauce and smoked salmon with cream cheese to a range of tempting mini scones with fresh cream and jam, homemade apple pie, mini eclairs, cheese cakes and pastries, this could be the ideal gift for someone special in your life this Mother’s Day. Maunsell’s Afternoon Tea also includes a selection of black and organic tea, chocolate strawberries and the option to add Prosecco or wine.

Rob Maunsell said “we wanted to offer customers something a little bit different because people really are very limited in what they can do at the moment. In the weeks ahead we plan to offer a range of occasion boxes which can be made to order for any family occasion or even just for a picnic outside. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our dedicated staff who have been working hard since the beginning of the pandemic and throughout these very challenging times. We would also like to thank our customers who have continued to support us over the past year.”

To celebrate the launch of this tasty new package, Maunsell’s is offering someone the chance to win ‘Afternoon Tea’ for two people this Mother’s Day. Please check Maunsell’s Bar & Restaurant Facebook page for details of how to enter.

Rob continued: “We have recently launched our popular Friday evening take-away menu and feedback from customers has been great, so from this weekend we will be opening on Friday and Saturday nights and you can check our menu options on Facebook for favourites such as steak sandwiches, deluxe burgers, pizzas, sizzling stir-fries and we also do sharing platters as well as options for children. In addition, we have extended our Sunday carvery menu which is available from 12:00 - 6:00pm every Sunday.’”

Afternoon Tea is available from Maunsell’s this Sunday, March 14th and orders must be placed before 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 13th to allow for fresh preparation the following morning. Minimum order two people. Visit our Facebook page or call 05793 23394 / 22862 for enquiries.