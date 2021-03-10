Number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital increases

The number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital is increasing.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 15 patients with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital as of 8pm on Tuesday. That is up from 12 patients with confirmed cases 24 hours earlier.

Of the 15 patients, five are being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

It is also an increase from last week when there were also 12 patients being treated in the hospital.

Nationally, the number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 has dropped by more than 100 in the last week with Tullamore Hospital one of only seven hospitals to see an increase in numbers in the last seven days.