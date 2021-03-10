Who didn't pay their taxes? Revenue Commissioners publish latest tax defaulter lists

Almost €17 million in tax settlements have been announced by the Revenue Commissioners in the latest list of Tax defaulters while over €200 million was collected as a result of more 14,000 Risk Management Interventions

The Revenue Commissioners publication is in respect of the period April 1 to June 30, 2020.

The list is published in two parts.

Revenue says settlements are published when the "extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of" and the default arises because of "careless or deliberate behaviour".

The tax office published 32 cases which resulted in €16,911,854 is the total settlement amount in these cases. Seventeen cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, six exceeded €500,000 and three exceeded €1m.

The largest single settlement was for €5,806,230.13 from John Milton, a Company Director with an address at 3 Garville Place, Garville Avenue, Rathgar.

TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL SETTLEMENT LIST

Revenue says it vigorously pursues collection/enforcement of unpaid settlements. It says that in some cases, collection/recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible (for example, company liquidation).

The Revenue has also published a list of persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

These include:

* 34 cases of failing to lodge tax returns, delivering incorrect returns and failure to remit VAT. Court fines totalling €56,750 and six 3-year sentences, all fully suspended, were imposed;

* 34 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil, in respect of which Court fines totalling €90,000 were imposed;

* 26 cases of excise offences for tobacco smuggling, illegal selling of tobacco, failure to hold a current liquor licence and alcohol smuggling. One 3-year sentence, fully suspended, was imposed with court fines of up to €7,000 imposed for the remaining cases;

* Four cases of obstruction of a Revenue officer, in respect of which Court fines totalling €7,500 were imposed.

TAP HERE TO SEE THE COURT DETERMINED LIST

Revenue publishes the List of Tax Defaulters each quarter under the provisions of Section 1086 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997, as amended. The list is published in two parts.