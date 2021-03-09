Latest update on new Covid-19 cases in Offaly as national number drops

The National Public Health Emergency Team has given its latest update on Covid-19 cases in Offaly and across the country.

There were ten new cases in Offaly today bringing the 14 Day Incidence Rate to 330.9 cases per 100,000 which remains the second highest in the country behind Longford. There have been 258 new cases in the last two weeks in Offaly. There were 18 cases reported on Offaly yesterday and 28 on Sunday.

As of midnight, Monday, March 8, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. There were 437 reported on Monday and 525 on Sunday.

There has now been a total of 223,957 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 135 were in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Twelve deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, four in January and one is under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,452 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



