Award winning Offaly company launches new range of tasty meat-free products

An award winning Offaly company has launched a new range of tasty meat-free products.

Already renowned for their tasty range of high quality meat products, Birr based company Rudd’s has now launched a new range of 100% plant based meat-free sausages and black and white puddings.

This vegan and vegetarian friendly range is available in Tesco, Dunnes Stores and SuperValu nationwide. As you would expect from the award-winning Offaly brand, these tick all the boxes, great taste, low in saturated fat and high in protein.

Food traditions, tastes and preferences are changing, so Rudd’s created this plant-based range, perfect for a meat-free breakfast, a spring salad, dinner or those trying to following a healthier regime. The various ingredients in the range include blends of vegetables, barley, soy and wheat protein, as well as the signature Rudd’s spices and seasonings, for a delicious meat-free alternative with no compromise on taste or texture.

Rudd’s tradition of excellence saw it take home Gold at the 2020 Blas na hEireann Awards for Rudd’s Extra Thick Sausage, and this new plant-based range promises to be just as impressive!

Produced in Birr, Co. Offaly, the Rudd’s meat-free range includes;

Rudd's Plant Based Sausages – RRP - €3.00 - High in protein and 100% plant based, blending soya and wheat protein with Rudd's traditional seasoning and spices to give a wonderfully meat-free sausage. The Rudd’s Plant Based Sausages are suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Rudd's Plant Based Veggie Black or White Pudding - RRP - €2.50 – A first for black pudding fans looking for a meat-free alternative, the Rudd’s veggie black and white pudding is 100% plant based including a blend of vegetables and barley to give a wonderfully tasty plant based black and white pudding, suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

The Rudd’s meat-free range is available in Tesco, Dunnes Stores and SuperValu stories nationwide.

For more details see www.rudds.ie