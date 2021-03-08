BREAKING: Another significant rise in Covid-19 cases in Offaly

Offaly has recorded a further 18 cases of Covid-19 this evening, according to the Department of Health.

The cases are among 437 confirmed nationally on Monday. Offaly still has the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus at 343.8 per 100,000.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,422 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, March 7, the HPSC has been notified of 437 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 223,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 216 are men / 218 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age; The median age is 34 years old

184 in Dublin, 31 in Limerick, 26 in Donegal, 20 in Galway, 18 in Offaly and the remaining 158 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 418 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 5, 513,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

363,601 people have received their first dose. 149,721 people have received their second dose.