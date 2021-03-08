WARNING: Popular yoghurt products pulled from Irish supermarket shelves due to presence of metal pieces

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall for batches of two popular yoghurt products due to the presence of metal pieces.

The alert was issued on Sunday by the FSAI and applies specifically to one isolated batch each of Danone's Activia Vanilla and Danone Light and Free Peach Passion Fruit Greek Style Yogurt which are sold in supermarkets and shops across Ireland.

Recalled products:

- ACTIVIA VANILLA 0%FAT – No Added Sugar Yogurt 4x120g Use By Date : 02/04, only,

- LIGHT AND FREE PEACH PASSION FRUIT Greek Style Yogurt– 4x115G Use By Date : 31.03.21,

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said: "Due to the presence of metal pieces, Danone is recalling one isolated batch each of its

"ACTIVIA VANILLA 0%FAT – No Added Sugar Yogurt 4x120g Use By Date : 02/04, only, and LIGHT AND FREE PEACH PASSION FRUIT Greek Style Yogurt– 4x115G Use By Date : 31.03.21, only."

The presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers & retailers have been asked to remove from sale any of the affected batches, while consumers are advised not to eat any of the affected batches.