New units lined up for Tullamore Hospital in major investment plan

TUullamore Hospital is in line for a major investment injection this year totaling €3.4 million.

According to the HSE's service plan for 2021, the acute mid-term assessment unit (AMAU) in the Midlands Regional Hospital in the town will be reconfigured and two isolation units will be provided in the emergency department.

Furthermore, the plan commits to the extension of the blood transfusion and histology labs at the hospital, which is a regional centre for counties, Offaly, Laois, Westmeath and Longford.

The reconfigured AMAU, the work on the emergency department, and the lab facilities will be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year.

A budget of €3.3m has been allocated for the work this year and the total cost is €3.99m.

Also, €100,000 is being spent this on the upgrade of fans and ventilation ductwork throughout the hospital. This work, a €500,000 project, is expected to be finished after the summer.

Tullamore is a 195-bed hospital and it is one of the biggest employers in the Midlands, with a staff of about 1,000.

Nationally, the HSE service plan for 2021 maps out spendoing of €20.623bn for this year, an increase of €3.5bn or 21% on 2020.

Within the extra €3.5bn for operating costs, some €1.68bn is for Covid-19 spending.

The remaining €1.8bn extra represents an underlying increase of 10.6% in health spending compared to last year, well ahead of the average annual increase of 7.3% received across the years 2016-2020.

A spokeperson said €1.1bn of this additional investment is to “deliver permanent and enduring improvements in healthcare arising from the Sláintecare reform programme”.