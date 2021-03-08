Offaly man fined after punching van causing €1,000 worth of damage

PUNCHES to the side of a van caused €1,089 worth of damage, Tullamore District Court was told.

But because the van was a 16-year-old vehicle and was disposed of a week after it was damaged by a man at Heffernan's filling station, O'Moore Street, Tullamore, €400 in compensation was accepted by the owner.

Dermot Ward, 29, Bay 4 Kilcruttin Halting Site, Tullamore, pleaded guilty to damaging Wesley McDonagh's van and breaching the peace on May 11, 2020.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said CCTV showed Mr Ward punching the side of the van three times. The accused had three previous convictions and in 2019 had received an eight-month suspended sentence for affray.

Donal Farrelly, solicitor for Mr Ward, said his client was with Callan Ward at the time. Callan Ward was in dispute with Mr McDonagh and Dermot Ward, who was not party to the dispute, had banged the vehicle in an effort to get the van owner to go away so that there would be no trouble.

Judge Staines imposed a fine of €100.