Call for lifeguard to be provided at popular Offaly pool for 'outdoor summer'

An outdoor swimming pool in an Offaly town is one of more unusual spots to swim in the county.

Located along the river Shannon, the pool in Banagher is a perfect spot for a swim but it has been without a lifeguard during the summer months.

For many years, the pool had a lifeguard and with this in mind, calls are being made for a lifeguard to be put at the pool along the river in Banagher in light of what will be an 'outdoor summer' due to continued Covid-19 restrictions.

Banagher based councillor, Clare Claffey outlined this week how she has asked Offaly County Council to consider putting a lifeguard at the pool in Banagher during the summer months because of Covid-19 restrictions, being in placed during the summer, and the possibility that there will be an 'outdoor summer'.

“For many years, Banagher had a lifeguard which was part funded by Offaly and Galway County Councils. My colleague Cllr Owen Hanley and myself will be working together on this,” she remarked.