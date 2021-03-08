Massive funding boost announced for series of regeneration projects in Tullamore

Massive funding boost has been announced for Tullamore's regeneration project.

A further €2.25 million in approved funding has been allocated to the town is in addition to €3 million in approved Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) funding for the ‘Tullamore Urban Area’ project, funded under ‘Call 1’.

The projects are being funded under ‘Call 2’ of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF). The URDF part-funds projects aimed at enhancing urban areas to make them more attractive places in which to live, work, visit and invest. The four local authorities, which will deliver these multi-annual projects, will receive this funding.

This project aims to facilitate compact and sustainable development in Tullamore town centre and supplements the Public Realm works carried out under the existing ‘Call 1’ project.

This project comprises:

• O'Connor Square to Church Street Link - urban garden and ‘remote working hub’.

• High Street to Tanyard - New Street Link to improve access from High Street.

• Meath Lane Link and Civic Space – creation of a civic space to complement Community Arts Centre, currently under construction.

• Tullamore Regeneration Framework – framework for delivery of future integrated urban developments for Tullamore by both the public and private sectors.

• Tullamore Harbour Development Options Viability Appraisal Masterplan.

• Acres' Folly Enhancements – repair and restoration works.

These complementary projects form an integrated package. Together they build on the strategic vision for Tullamore town centre.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, and the Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD, today announced €25.8 million in funding for four regeneration projects in Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

Minister O’Brien said, “this funding will support projects that will enhance the quality of life for many people. The projects are all about making these areas more attractive places in which to live, work, visit and invest. These four projects will deliver improvements to commercial areas and civic spaces and will help transition towns to low-carbon living, one of the National Planning Framework’s national strategic outcomes.

“Funding will be a catalyst for regeneration, development and growth. It will also provide much-needed economic stimulus and job creation in Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath as our economy emerges from the depths of the pandemic.”