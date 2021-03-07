Firefighters tackle huge fire in Slieve Blooms

Fire crews tackled a large fire in the Slieve Bloom mountains on the Laois-Offaly border.

Crews from Mountrath, Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Rathdowney stations spent the Sunday dealing with a large fire on Conlawn Hill near Ballyfin on the Laois side of the mountains.

"Despite the early time of year, weather conditions today meant extremely rapid fire spread rates," the Laois Fire Service said.

"The legal season for burning of vegetation has ended."

An Garda Siochana and National Parks & Wildlife Service will be investigating the source of Sunday’s fire.