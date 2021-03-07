New Covid-19 cases spike in Offaly again after downward trend in recent days

The number of new Cov-19 cases in Offaly has spiked again after being on a downward trend in recent days.

Latest figures from NPHET show that there were 28 new cases reported in the county today. There were just six new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Offaly yesterday, there were 11 new cases reported in Offaly on Friday while there were 13 cases on Thursday.

The 14 day Incidence Rate for the county now stands at 342.5 cases per 100,000 with 267 new cases in the last two weeks.

As of midnight, Saturday, March 6, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,219** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 214 were in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

One death occurred in March and one in January. There has been a total of 4,422 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.