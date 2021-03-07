Body found in search of River Barrow for missing dad who was kayaking with his son
Declan Reid
A body has been recovered in the search for a kayaker who had been missing since an incident in the River Barrow a week ago.
Declan Reid, 34, had not been seen since his kayak overturned near Ardreigh Lock, Athy on Sunday afternoon, February 28. His eight-year-old son was rescued from the water by a passer-by. Mr Reid managed to keep his son afloat until he could be taken to the riverbank.
A search and rescue operation involving gardaí, divers, the Civil Defence and local volunteers has been mounted in Athy over the past week.
A body was recovered from the Barrow at 4pm on Saturday afternoon. A post-mortem will take place at Naas Hospital.
Mr Reid's Facebook page says he is a native of the UK and lived in Dublin.
