Three houses in Offaly going up for sale in online auction
Three houses in Offaly will go up for auction on March 19 on line. The houses range in guide price from €50,000 to €150,000.
This house in Croghan is on the market with a guide price of just €50,000.
It is a semi-detached two bedroom bungalow that requires refurbishment but has a generous garden to the rear.
It extends to approximately 65 sq. m (700 sq. ft) on a site area extending to 0.14 hectares (0.34 acres) and is available with vacant possession.
