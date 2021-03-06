Decrease in number of new cases of Covid in Offaly as rate for the county drops sharply

There has been a decrease in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Offaly as the rate for the county has dropped sharply.

Latest figures from NPHET show that there were just six new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Offaly today while the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county has reduced to 339.9 cases per 100,000. While that is still the second highest rate in the country, it is down from 383.5 cases per 100,000 on Friday. There were 11 new cases reported in Offaly on Friday while there were 13 cases on Thursday and 21 on Wednesday.

In the last 14 days, there have been 265 new cases in the county.

As of midnight, Friday, March 5, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 222,699* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 245 were in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Nine deaths occurred in March, one occurred in February and fou rin January or earlier. The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,419 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.