Plans unveiled for new retirement village in Offaly

Plans have been unveiled for a new retirement village in Offaly.

The proposed development will be at Ballincur, Kinnity. If given the go ahead, it will consist of the construction of 18 single storey retirement units with six one bedroom units and 12 two bedroom units.

Also included in the plans is a proposed site entrance and all associated site works.

The application is set to be lodged with Offaly County Council by Ronan Garry.