Offaly Gardai issued an appeal to dog owners to take extra crime prevention measures when it comes to caring for their pets, particularly high-value breeds of dogs, following a number of thefts in Laois and Offaly recently.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Graham Kavanagh issued the appeal asking dog owners to have your dogs microchipped.

Keep dogs effectively controlled including movements within domain. Carry out regular checks about the home and perimeter.

Consider technology uses to deter, detect movement e.g monitored camera in area dog secured.

Report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

"Report suspicious vehicles to Gardaí and use Community text alert to notify your neighbours," the Sergeant said. See https://lnkd.in/d8bDfCM