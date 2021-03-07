Young Offaly boy climbs Croghan Hill every day in February in all weather conditions

Five-year-old Offaly boy Fionn O’Loughlin decided before Lent that he wanted to do something for the month of February.

Along with his Mammy Fionnuala, he made the decision to climb Croghan Hill every day for the month.

Staying within the 5km limit under level 5 restrictions and of course, when all his schoolwork was completed, Fionn took the hill in hail, rain, snow and sun.

An amazing feat for a young boy, but this is only half the story. Not only did he do the climb but he also collected money for the Simon Community.

In his own words, Fionn said, “He wanted to collect money for the people who live on the paths.”

As of now, Fionn has collect in excess of €600, with donations still coming in and this will be donated to the Simon Community in Tullamore.