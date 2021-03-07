Large telecommunications structure planned for Offaly GAA Club

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

telecommunications

Large telecommunications structure planned for Offaly GAA Club. FILE PIC

A large telecommunications structure is being planned for an Offaly GAA Club.

Cignal Infrastructure is seeking permission from Offaly County Council to install a 30 metre high, multi-user lattice telecommunications structure at Clonbullogue GAA Club. 

It will carry antenna and dishes enclosed within a 2.4 metre high palisade fenced compound. 

A decision on the plans is due in early April.