Offaly sports club planning developments to clubhouse

An Offaly sports club is planning development work to its clubhouse.

Wilmer Tennis Club in Birr intend to apply for planning permission for modifications to the existing clubhouse.

The work will consist of new high level window to the west elevation and a glazed canopy structure to the east elevation of clubhouse.

Also included in the plans is the construction of a new separate toilet facility block located to the north of the existing clubhouse.

An application is due to be lodged shortly with Offaly County Council.