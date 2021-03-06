American man seeking help locating long lost Offaly cousins

An American man is looking for help in tracing his great grandfather, who emigrated from Offaly to America in the 1840s.

David Welsh contacted the Midland and Tullamore Tribune seeking help with locating his Walsh cousins with roots in the parish of Gallen.

According to David, Patrick Walsh/Welch/Welch emigrated from Offaly to America in the 1840s where he helped to dig the Kingwood tunnel for the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad in what is now Tunnelton, West Virginia. In 1858, he placed this advert, pictured below in a newspaper for Irish immigrants.

So now, 163 years later, David is seeking our readers help in looking for his Irish cousins. If you, or anyone you know, might be able to assist David in his search for his ancestors named Walsh, who lived in the parish of Gallen, in King's County (now Offaly) in the 1800s, could you please email welshdk@ucsd.edu.