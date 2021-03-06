Offaly no longer has highest rate of Covid in Ireland but cases in county continue to rise

Offaly no longer has highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland but new cases in county continue to rise.

Longford has overtaken Offaly in terms of 14 Day Incidence Rate of Covid-19 according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The rate for Longford is up to 393.9 cases per 100,000 but the rate for Offaly has fallen to 383.5 cases per 100,000. There have been 161 new cases in the last 14 days in Longford while there have been 299 new cases in Offaly in the last two weeks.

On Friday, the HPSC reported 522 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 222,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified on Friday, 280 were in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of nine additional deaths related to COVID-19