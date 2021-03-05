Offaly GAA community 'gripped' by sadness after sudden death of stalwart

Birr GAA has said it is gripped with sadness this morning after the sudden passing of Martin McCarthy.

"Martin was a hugely proud Birr man who gladly gave his time in a variety of roles within the club down through the years," a club statement read.

"From player to intermediate manager to senior selector and Birr GAA vice-chairman, Martin never gave anything below 100% for the green and red.

"His loss will be sorely felt by those who knew him throughout the town and further afield.

"Deepest condolences to wife Caroline, daughter Jane, sons Joe and Michael as well as all family and friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé."

Drumcullen GAA club also paid tribute to Martin.

A statement read: "Drumcullen GAA is tinged with sadness this morning following the untimely passing of Martin McCarthy.

To his wife Caroline, daughter Jane, sons Joe and Michael, his extended family and wide circle of friends, we offer our deepest and heartfelt sympathies.

"Martin served the club with distinction in many roles, from his time hurling when he moved to the parish, but most notably as a selector, physical trainer, and dedicated manager, Martin imparted much dedication and wisdom on many people.

"Commitment, honour and respect were three traits that summed up Martin on and off the field, and in the dressing room, and he expected that back from his players.

"Martin's training sessions were dreaded and loved in equal measure, but most importantly Martin was a man always there for his teammates and players, on and off the field.

"Martin instilled a lot of togetherness and belief in particular younger players in his time where he served as manager in 2009, 2015 and 2016, bringing the lads on retreats, training weekends and bonding days encouraging players to speak up, to show pride in each other, respect each other, and give that full commitment.

"Martin left an indelible print on many here in the club and there are countless fond memories of the drive and work he put in. A photo or a collage could be slipped in a players door to remember those memories and showcase his top-class photography work. He really was a man of the circle he immersed himself in.

"He took great pride in the fortunes of the club as a supporter and took huge pride in his son Joe, a current senior player, and Martin always had a word for you passing his shop in Birr, always wishing you well or enquiring how training was going. His interest never waned.

"Martin is survived by his wife Caroline, daughter Jane and sons Joe and Michael and the club would like to offer its sincere condolences to the family and we would invite you to leave sympathies below. Ar Dheis de go raibh a anam dilis."

Drumcullen GAA man and Midlands 103 GAA commentator Joe Troy remembered Martin with a memory from one of 'those' famous training sessions. He simply wrote:

"Yellow on your bellys, black on your backs"

"When I say Jump, you say what"

How high Martin.

May he rest in peace.