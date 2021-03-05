Covid rate rises again in two areas in Offaly as county still has highest rate in country

The updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from February 16 to March 1 shows that the virus is on the rise in two areas of the county while it has fallen in the third.

There was better news for the Tullamore Area this week as the rate has fallen marginally however the Birr Area now has one of the highest rates in the country.

The Birr Area has seen a marginal increase this week. The rate now stands at 498.5 cases per 100,000 with 127 cases in the last two weeks. That rate is the fifth highest in the country. Last week the rate stood at 471 cases per 100,000.

The rate for the Tullamore Area has reduced significantly in the last seven days but still remains very high. The 14 day Incidence Rate for the area is now at 459.5 cases per 100,000, down from 555.6 last week. There have been 134 new cases in the area in the last two weeks.

After seeing a steady decline in recent weeks, the rate for the Edenderry Area has risen marginally this week but it is still by far the lowest in the county. There have been 54 new cases in the last two weeks and the 14 Day Incidence Rate is now up to 231.5 per 100,000 from 218.6 cases per 100,000 last week.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county stands at 400.2 cases per 100,000, still by far the highest in the country. There have been 312 new cases in the county in the last two weeks with the county averaging 19 new cases per day in the last five days.

Longford has the second highest rate at 376.8 cases per 100,000. The national Incidence rate is 190.2 cases per 100,000.