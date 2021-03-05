Offaly GAA club receives funding boost to further develop 'fantastic amenity'

An Offaly GAA club has received a funding boost to further develop its 'fantastic amenity'.

Drumcullen GAA Club is to receive €5,000 funding under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative launched last September by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Open to sports clubs across the 26-counties, irrespective of sporting discipline, size, membership, age, cultural appeal or gender, the initiative saw a fund of €130,000 being made available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

Congratulating the club on its success, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited said, “A feature evident in almost all applications was the pressure felt by clubs in the current circumstances to expand their role within their local communities with increased membership demands and the need for extra equipment and improved facilities.”

“The purpose of our initiative is to help clubs to overcome these obstacles so that they can continue to remain active and at the very heart of their local communities. This is why we believe our initiative has been so warmly welcomed by sports clubs nationwide in its launch year,” he added.

One of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make application under the scheme, Drumcullen GAA Club dates back to 1890, six years after the GAA itself was founded. Named after the only townland within the parish in which there were no living residents, its catchment area now encompasses the united parishes of Eglish and Drumcullen.

Exceedingly active at a community level, with initiatives of all kind across the age groups, the €5,000 awarded to it under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative will go towards the further development of the club and to support the goals set under its ‘At the Heart of the Parish’ programme.

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, acclaimed broadcaster and former Irish rugby international, Donncha O’Callaghan. Commenting, he described the Drumcullen club as “a fantastic amenity and a very worthy winner.”