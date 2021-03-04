Latest update on Covid-19 cases in Offaly as county still has highest rate in country

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that Covid-19 cases have increased in Offaly again today as the county still has the highest rate in the country.

There were 13 more cases in Offaly today bringing the total for the last two weeks to 312. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county is 400.2 cases per 100,000. The 14 Day Incidence rate for Ireland stands at 190.2 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Wednesday 3rd March, the HPSC has been notified of 462 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 221,649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases notified today 207 were in Dublin, 29 in Cork, 26 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Galway and the remaining 162 cases are spread across all other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 39 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Ten of these deaths occurred in March, 12 occurred in February, 13 in January, and three occurred earlier than this. One further death is under investigation. There has been a total of 4,396 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We have been made aware of four preliminary reports of stillbirths potentially associated with a condition called COVID Placentitis. These reports should be interpreted with caution as the coroners have not yet concluded their findings. The HSEs National Women and Infants Programme is aware of and is monitoring the situation and has issued a related notice to obstetric departments. I would ask that the privacy of all of those affected by this disease continue to be respected at all times.”

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health, HSE West said: “We have confirmed that more than 200 households have had an outbreak of COVID-19 that are linked back to the outbreak among students. We know that the new variant is more transmissible, and, based on the latest data, approximately a third of household contacts of confirmed cases in Ireland are now testing positive. If you display any symptoms of COVID-19, you must immediately self-isolate in your room and phone your GP.”

“We know how to break the chains of transmission of this disease. We must all continue to make every effort to limit our social contacts, stay home and stay safe.”

Dr Máirín Ryan, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Health Technology Assessment, HIQA, said: “HIQA has today published its advice to NPHET on reducing the minimum age of mask wearing in children. As we know, the evidence points towards face mask use in the community reducing transmission of COVID-19. However, in young children, the benefit of face masks is likely small and may be affected by their reduced ability to comply with face mask wearing.”

“The expert advisory group has not advised any change to the guidance on mask wearing in children. The best way to ensure that schools remain a low-risk environment is by the continued use of a combination of public health measures, such as physical distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, increased ventilation and by not attending when you have symptoms of COVID-19.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The R number has at least remained stable and may even have decreased slightly, this is reflected in the week-on-week decline in cases that has been reported recently.”

“This represents an extraordinary effort over a very challenging nine week period that has brought us from 6,500 cases to under 600.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.