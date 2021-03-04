Prime site in Tullamore going up for auction again at greatly reduced price

A prime development site in Tullamore is going up for auction again at greatly reduced price after failing to sell last year.

The site is located at Church View, & Hophill Road and had a guide price of €450,000 when it went under the hammer last year but it failed to generate any interest.

Now it is going under the hammer again in an online auction with the guide price reduced to €350,000.

The land comprises a number of part complete houses and base sites. Total site area extends to approximately 0.81 hectares (2 acres).

The land is in two parts as the map below shows.