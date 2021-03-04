“Laois Offaly set to receive €2.6 million in Disability Housing Adaptation Grants,” says TD

Both Laois and Offaly local authorities are poised to make to make €2.6 million available for home adaptations for older people, those with a disability and people with mobility issues, according to one local TD this week.

Deputy Carol Nolan Nolan was speaking after she confirmed with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, that the fund is 80% exchequer funded with the additional 20% funding from the relevant local authority:

“Accessing grants of this nature has always been a priority for my older constituents and indeed those facing challenging and often unexpected mobility issues.

That is why I very much welcome the confirmation from the Minister and the Department that both Laois and Offaly Local Authorities are set to make available substantial funding to increase the allocation of the grants.

It has been confirmed to me that Laois local authority will make available a combined total of €1,263,744 while Offaly Local Authority will make available €1,368,805.

As I understand it this means that grants of up to €30,000 are available to people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to their homes. €8,000 will available to have for repairs or improvements while €6,000 grants will available for mobility aids.

I encourage all constituents who think they may benefit from this funding to immediately make contact with their Local Authority and set the application process in train,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

