Number of patients with Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital continues to fall

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital continues to fall but the number of seriously ill patients remains high.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are 12 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated at the hospital along with on patient with a suspected case.

However of those 12 patients, five are being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

The latest figures show that there are no vacant beds in the hospital.

A week ago there were 19 patients being treated in the hospital for Covid-19 with five patients in the Critical Care Unit.