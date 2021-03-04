Three men arrested after burglaries and thefts from cars in Offaly

Three men have been arrested after burglaries and thefts from cars in Offaly

Birr Gardai have issued a warning after a string of burglaries and thefts from cars.

Two men were arrested after a tablet device was stolen from a car at Birr Mart last month. One was charged and released on bail to appear before the local district court next month.

Meanwhile, a 29 year man was also arrested at the scene of two house burglaries in Birr in the early hours of Wednesday, February 24 last after two properties were entered.

A window of a car, parked outside a residence, was smashed with a rock during this incident.

Inspector Alan Kerin warned people not to become the victim in a preventable crime and strongly advised people not to leave valuables on display in their vehicles and to ensure that their cars are fully secured while parked up overnight.