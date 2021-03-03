Two men arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Offaly

Two men have been arrested by gardai in Offaly following an incident in mid Febraury, which left a woman requiring hospital treatment.

Gardai were investigating an assault, which occurred at a property in Fairview, Birr Co. Offaly shortly after 9pm on Monday, February 15 last.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore where she was treated for injuries, following the incidents.

Investigations were ongoing into the matter and subsequently two men were arrested by Gardai in Birr.

A file is currently being prepared for the DPP, following the arrests by local Gardai.