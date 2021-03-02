Covid-19 cases in Offaly plummet today as virus roller coaster in county continues

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Offaly plummeted today as the recent virus roller coaster in the county continues.

According to the latest figures, there were less than five new cases in the county today compared to 44 new cases on Monday. The trend has been up and down for a number of days with nine cases reported on Sunday, 34 on Saturday and 17 on Friday.

The county still has the highest 14 Day Incidence Rate in the country at 401.5 cases per 100,000 of population with 313 new cases in the last 14 days.

As of midnight, Monday 1st March, the HPSC has been notified of 359 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is the lowest number of new cases since mid-December. There has now been a total of 220,630* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 159 were in Dublin, 25 in Westmeath, 21 in Louth, 21 in Galway, 19 in Meath and the remaining 114 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Three deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and one in November. There has been a total of 4,333 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 498 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 116 are in ICU. 28 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.