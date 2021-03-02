Two bridges in Offaly to close for repair works next week

Two bridges in Offaly are set to close next week for repair works, Offaly County Council has announced.

The bridges will be closed for a day each with diversions being put in place.

Cartland Bridge on the L-5007-1 near Edenderry will be closed on Monday, March 8.

Toberdaly Bridge on the L-5016-1 near Rhode will be closed for works on Tuesday, March 9.

Road works will also take place at Monasteroris in Edenderry from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, march 5 inclusive. Diversions will be in place.

Offaly County Council says that these are essential works for the maintenance of critical transport infrastructure and apologises for any inconvenience these essential works may cause.