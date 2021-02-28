How many people in Ireland have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Vaccinations for Covid-19 in Ireland started two months ago in Ireland on December 29 after the European Medicines Agency eventually began giving approval for use of vaccines.

In those two months, just under 3% of the population have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

As of February 28, 137,935 people have received two doses of the virus with another 271,594 have received a first dose.

As of February 29, a total of 409,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland which works out at just over 6,700 per day.

According to Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical at the Department of Health, Ireland is on course to have given about 80% of adults at least one dose by the end of June.