Appeal lodged against decision to turn down biogas facility near Tullamore

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against a decision by Offaly County Council to turn down biogas facility near Tullamore

Strategic Power Limited, had applied to Offaly County Council for planning permission for the facility on a 2.1379 hectare

site at at Ballyduff, Tullamore which would produce renewable energy and organic fertiliser. The company has now lodged an appeal with the National Planning Authority.

In its decision, Offaly County Council said, it was not satisfied having regard to the information that the proposed development would not cause serious air pollution which may have a significant impact on the environment and public health.

The planned development, a renewable biogas facility or anaerobic digester, was earmarked for a two hectare site at Ballyduff on the Clara Road.

It was envisaged it would produce organic fertiliser and renewable energy and would cost in the region of €10 million to €12 million to develop.

There was a large number of objections to the proposal from local people along with submissions from local politicians and TD’s, Barry Cowen and Carol Nolan.

A decision is due in mid June.