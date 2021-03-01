Covid rate climbs again in two areas in Offaly as county still has highest rate in country

The updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from February 9 to February 22 shows that one area of Offaly still has the third highest rate of the virus in the country.

The figures show that there was an increase in the number of new cases of the virus in two areas of the county with a slight fall in the third.

The rate for the Tullamore Area has crept up again and is now the second highest in the country. The rate for the area is now at 555.6 cases per 100,000, up from 538.4 last week. Only two areas in Galway City have a higher rate. There have been 154 new cases in the Tullamore area in the last two. The Tullamore Area includes Clara where an outbreak was confirmed at a packaging plant in the town.

The Birr Area has seen a significant increase this week. The rate now stands at 471 cases per 100,000 with 120 new cases on the last two weeks. The rate for the Birr Area stood at 325.8 cases per 100,000 last week.

The rate for the Edenderry Area continues to fall, if only marginally, but it is by far the lowest in the county. There have been 51 new cases in the last two weeks and the rate is now down to 218.6 cases per 100,000 down from 240.1 cases per 100,000 last week.

As of Saturday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county stands at 406.6 cases per 100,000, by far the highest in the country. There have been 317 new cases in the county in the last two weeks with the county averaging 22 new cases per day in the last five days.

Longford has the second highest rate at 305.8 cases per 100,000. The national Incidence rate is 215.8 cases per 100,000.