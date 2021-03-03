Man prosecuted after muck left on road in Offaly causes accident

A MAN was prosecuted at Tullamore District Court after muck left on a road in Rahan caused a car crash.

Defendant Ken O'Shea, 36, Lakefield, Clonfanlough, Athlone, had been carrying out work on February 5 last year at The Derries, Rahan, Tullamore.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court James Buckley was driving his vehicle at Silver Bridge, Rahan and there was a large amount of muck on the road as a result of excavations carried out by a tractor.

Mr Buckley drove over the muck and crashed, sustaining a fractured jaw, sternum and vertebrae. The defendant had been doing some work for the owner of the land and had not cleaned the road.

Defending solicitor Ciara Macklin said Mr O'Shea admitted voluntarily to what he had done and said he did not realise the muck had come off the wheels of his tractor.

The accused was involved in a family run business and they had since bought a road sweeper which attaches to the tractor and sweeps up any debris. Ms Macklin told Judge Catherine Staines there was a civil action in the case.

A fine of €200 was imposed.