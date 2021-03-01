Number of deaths in Offaly increases by more than 10% in 2020

SEVENTY six more deaths were recorded in Offaly in 2020 than in the previous year, figures obtained by the Tribune through the online website rip.ie show.

As the county battled the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 754 deaths were recorded in Offaly in 2020 compared to 678 in 2019.

The 2020 death figure of 754 was also substantially higher than 2018 when 670 deaths were recorded on rip.ie and 2017 when there were 637 deaths.

This figures come as Offaly has the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the country with cases clustered in the Tullamore Municipal District, which takes in the towns of Tullamore and Clara, according to Department of Health data.