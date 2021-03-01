Offaly students win DCU scholarships for academic excellence

Five Offaly students have been awarded a €500 Academic Scholarship to study at Dublin City University.

The scholarships were awarded to the following students in recognition of them achieving 550 points or more in the Leaving Certificate.

A total of €153,500 worth of scholarships were presented to 307 first year students at DCU this year. While a traditional presentation ceremony could not take place due to current restrictions, school principals will be presented with a plaque to display in the school marking the significant achievement of their past pupils.

Scholarships are awarded to students who gain the required number of points, meet the specific entry requirements and register to study with any of DCU’s five faculties: Engineering & Computing; Humanities & Social Sciences; Science & Health; DCU Business School and the Institute of Education DCU. To find out more about studying at DCU or the DCU Academic Scholarships, visit https://www.dcu.ie/studentrecruitment

Eoin Tyrrell, a former pupil of St Mary's Secondary School, is studying Engineering

Tessa Kane, also a pupil of St Mary's Secondary School, is undertaking a Bachelor of Education

Kate Kenny, of Gallen Community School, is studying Biomedical Engineering

Jack Screeney, a pupil of Killina Presentation Secondary School, is studying Actuarial and Financial Maths

Verona Lynch, of Coláiste Naomh Cormac, is doing a Bachelor of Science in Health and Society