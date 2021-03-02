'Drive-by' party to celebrate special birthday for Offaly man

The past year has been tough for us all but for Birr man, Martin Carroll, it has been especially tough.

All who know Marty will know he's one of the most fun loving outgoing friendly chaps in Birr. He misses going out and meeting everyone around the town so a group of people got together to bring the town to Marty.

On Friday, February 19 last, there was a drive through birthday party to celebrate his 30th birthday. Everyone was invited to drive by and say hello while Covid-19 restrictions applied.

