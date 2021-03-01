Amazing day for lucky Offaly punter who turns tiny stake into huge windfall

A Tuesday evening turned out to be one to remember for an Offaly punter after their tiny €0.20 cent EuroMillions wager defied huge odds of 33,000/1 to return a handsome four-figure amount.

The anonymous customer placed the wager via their online BoyleSports account and parted with some of their loose change on four numbers to be drawn from the EuroMillions Plus draw that evening.

The numbers selected were 10, 12, 15, and 26. In a matter of minutes, all four numbers rolled out of the machine meaning the ambitious bet had come in, resulting in the punter winning a stunning total of €6,600.20 from the tiny €0.20 cent investment.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations to our Offaly customer who only required a small €0.20 cent investment to take us for €6,600. Their ambition deserves all the rewards, and we hope they have a good time spending the winnings.”