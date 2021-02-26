OFFICIAL: Lease signed for new use of former Offaly convent

There was an historic moment for the parish of Killina, Rahan and surrounding areas this week as the official lease was signed, paving the way for the new Killina Presentation Resource Centre to take up residence in the former Presentation Sisters Convent.

Committee members Geraldine Guinan and Anne Cantwell signed the lease document, once all the details had been agreed with the Presentation Sisters.

Weekly zoom calls have taken the place of traditional meetings, as the group has pressed ahead with plans for the new community centre, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After over 200 years of passionate community involvement, the Presentation Order leaves behind a legacy of energy and devotion to local people and their pastoral and educational needs. Through community effort and determination, a vision for a local hub which will allow people to connect and gather, has come to fruition," Killina Centre said in a statement.

"Much work remains to be done and the committee is appealing for enthusiastic local volunteers to offer their skills and time to bring the project forward. Anyone interested in getting involved can email killinacentre@gmail.com."