Gardaí investigating two-car crash in Offaly

Gardaí say they are investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the Clara Road in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Wednesday, February 24 at 3.30pm.

Two cars collided on the R420. The road was down to one lane for a time as emergency services attended the scene.

The drivers of both cars, and one passenger, required medical attention and were taken to hospital.

Injuries are not believed to be serious, gardaí have said.

Investigations are ongoing.