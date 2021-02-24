'Saddened and shocked' - Offaly pays tribute following death of athletics stalwart

The Offaly athletics community has been paying tribute following the death of Ferbane Athletic Club stalwart Marion Feehan this week.

Ferbane AC said in a statement: "It is with great sadness we learnt of the passing of Ferbane AC athlete Marion Feehan.

"Marion was an integral part in the growth of Ferbane Athletic club following on from the tremendous work of her father Hugo Smith who served as chairman and secretary for many years.

"Marion was also a stalwart with Ferbane Community Games and contributed hugely to Offaly Athletics.

"She is remembered for her hard work within the athletic community but mostly for the encouragement and support she showed towards her fellow club mates and younger athletes.

"Our sincerest sympathies go to her husband Jude, sons Max and Deema, her mum Lucy, her sister Edel and her brother Noel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."

The Tullamore Harriers A.C said it was "deeply shocked and saddened upon hearing of the untimely passing" of Marion.

Marion, daughter of the late Hugo Smith, was immersed in athletics all her life. She was the driving force behind Ferbane A. C., spotting and nurturing young athletes for many years.

"A talented athlete in her own right, she also excelled as an administrator and organiser," Tullamore Harriers chairman Adrian Curley said.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the committee and members of Tullamore Harriers, I wish to extend deepest sympathies to her husband Jude, her sons Max and Deema, her mother Lucy, sister Edel and brother Noel.

"May she rest in peace."