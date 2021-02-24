Have we just found the biggest pothole in Offaly?

One Offaly Express reader thinks they have found the biggest pothole in Ireland, never mind Offaly.

The frustrated motorist stopped their car this week to snap the monster pothole on the road between Daingean and Tyrellspass between Offaly and Westmeath.

After heavy rain, the crater is full of water, creating a hidden hazard for unsuspecting motorists.

Locals have been expressing their anger over the condition of the road with one motorist saying "this has to be the worst pothole in Ireland."

Have you seen worse? Send your pictures with location details to justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie